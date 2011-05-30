Dushan Milic

This Blows

This Blows illustration digital pen ink colour
A spot in a series of 6 for the Boy Scouts & car care myths… whole shebang is up here: http://dushanmilic.com/spots

Posted on May 30, 2011
