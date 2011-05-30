Hicham Amrani

UI WIP

Hicham Amrani
Hicham Amrani
  • Save
UI WIP ui hardware software buttons menu interface music rack
Download color palette

Decided to continue working on it..

0561ae0361288b35a585029451672d6e
Rebound of
Firstshot Wip Player
By Hicham Amrani
View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2011
Hicham Amrani
Hicham Amrani
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Hicham Amrani

View profile
    • Like