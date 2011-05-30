X marks the spot

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It's an idea!
I was thinking of various Twitter clients and how they show the user how to create a new tweet. Out of all the ones I've experienced and used, none of them seem to have this slide down, revolving "X" animation.
(Perhaps there may be some I haven't seen, but this looks great as an app demo for any kind of app.)
The .GIF animation is a little buggy on Safari 5 or below, but Google Chrome seems to handle the animations better.