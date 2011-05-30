X marks the spot

It's an idea!

I was thinking of various Twitter clients and how they show the user how to create a new tweet. Out of all the ones I've experienced and used, none of them seem to have this slide down, revolving "X" animation.

(Perhaps there may be some I haven't seen, but this looks great as an app demo for any kind of app.)

The .GIF animation is a little buggy on Safari 5 or below, but Google Chrome seems to handle the animations better.