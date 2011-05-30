João Oliveira Simões

João Oliveira Simões
João Oliveira Simões
Breadcrumb/Submenu - New Concept
Testing new concept for an interactive breadcrumb. Where we can also see the sub menu of each section. Above is the closed breadcrumb, and below you can see how it will open. With this there is no need to have a breadcrumb and a submenu.
Give me your thoughts. Thanks.

Rebound of
Breadcrumb/Submenu - New Concept
By João Oliveira Simões
Posted on May 30, 2011
João Oliveira Simões
João Oliveira Simões
Founder @44Studio & Staff Product Designer @Brilliant
