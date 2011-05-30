Yassine Bentaieb

Mevolution Logo Concepts

Mevolution Logo Concepts logo mark gear letter m gladiator helmet developments mevolution
A logo based on a gear(development), the letter M(of Mevolution) and a gladiator helmet(hard working, strong).

What concept and color scheme do you think is best?

