Taylor Schena

Mentormatch

Taylor Schena
Taylor Schena
  • Save
Mentormatch logo branding identity mentor community aiga logo design logotype
Download color palette

A logo design for an AIGA Nashville Mentor Match event bringing students and young professionals together with the local design community for advice and conversation.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2014
Taylor Schena
Taylor Schena

More by Taylor Schena

View profile
    • Like