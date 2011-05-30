Remi Juliebø

Silence the sky logodraft

Remi Juliebø
Remi Juliebø
  • Save
Silence the sky logodraft band logo cover
Download color palette

trying out logo and visual style for a band

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2011
Remi Juliebø
Remi Juliebø

More by Remi Juliebø

View profile
    • Like