16px Icons

16px Icons 16px 16 icons glyphs vector psd
Grab the PSD and PNG : http://cl.ly/0f2O2q2N0B3I2L2u281q
This Icons are free to use If you are ready to give an attribution of my name somewhere in your project :)

Posted on May 30, 2011
