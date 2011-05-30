DÓRI

Animated Illustration Process

Animated Illustration Process process gif animation drawing sketch green tounge cartoon ink coloring character wip concept jump
I loooove process shots :)
So, I decided to do an animated one of my illustration process. This is a process from a rough sketch, through pencilling, inking and ending up with a full color image, about 6-7 hours worth of work.
I have been working on lots of images for this guy, this is work in progress.

