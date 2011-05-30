Mud!

A Thought from the Joker

A Thought from the Joker mud illustration batman joker dc
A quick piece I whipped up for Wizard World (Chicago Comic Con). Check out the whole piece here: http://idothedirtywork.blogspot.com/
Forgive the colors, it was brighter on my work computer.

