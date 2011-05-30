Ben Cline
RALLY

Save to Favorites

Ben Cline
RALLY
Ben Cline for RALLY
Hire Us
  • Save
Save to Favorites creative direction art direction design ui ipad concept rally interactive development ios
Download color palette

** UDATE it's live - Go forth and download for free - http://canyoncountryapp.com/

Peek of the bottom right corner of a modal in an iPad app.

Stalk us on Twitter for updates on this app.

A79f1f77a7fbfef2be94e062fc3f4e7e
Rebound of
iPad app modal
By Ben Cline
RALLY
RALLY
A Digital Design & Development Agency

More by RALLY

View profile
    • Like