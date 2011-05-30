Dave Gamache

Design Quote Ribbon

Design Quote Ribbon
Third poster in a series of design quote posters.

"Design is the application of intent, the opposite of happenstance, and an antidote to accident." - Robert L. Peters

Posted on May 30, 2011
