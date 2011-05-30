Ivaylo Nedkov
FourPlus Studio

Funeko 3

Ivaylo Nedkov
FourPlus Studio
Ivaylo Nedkov for FourPlus Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Funeko 3 bulgaria ivaylo nedkov logo f
Download color palette

This is the third proposal i made:)
The Funeko crystal stone:)
Now i`m waiting for some feedback.
Which one of the three you like most?

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2011
FourPlus Studio
FourPlus Studio
Helping brands live up to the dynamic now.
Hire Us

More by FourPlus Studio

View profile
    • Like