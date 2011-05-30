Jan Kovařík

IGUSTO - Traditional Muffins

IGUSTO - Traditional Muffins logo identity illustration symbol brown muffins
My latest logo design approved by client. The logo should be evoke imagination about homemade traditional muffins.

Posted on May 30, 2011
Graphic designer, focused on overall brand experience.
