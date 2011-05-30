Rebecca Hayes

Makeshift launch

Makeshift launch animation loop
My entry for an animated loops challenge over at loopdeloop.org. Theme was "LAUNCH". You can watch the final animation over at http://www.loopdeloop.org/2011/05/rebecca-hayes-launch/

Posted on May 30, 2011
