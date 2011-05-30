Rebecca Li

Mail Icon - 1st Attempt ever

Mail Icon - 1st Attempt ever icon mail
This is my very first attempt at icon design... ever. Would LOVE some pointers. Also... why are there jagged edges on the triangle flap?? :(

I'm going to continue polishing it up some more...

Posted on May 30, 2011
