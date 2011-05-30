iPad app icon

Lukáš Strnadel

Icon for our upcoming iPad app. See full size here: http://moony.cz/app_icon-1.jpg What you think?

EDIT: I have some troubles with cloud app - new link.

Posted on May 30, 2011
