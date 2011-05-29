John Martz

Maker Faire Robots

Finally finished inking and painting all the robot drawings slated for donor rewards as part of the Toronto Mini Maker Faire's funding drive.

Full version here: http://www.flickr.com/photos/robotjohnny/5776225746/

Posted on May 29, 2011
