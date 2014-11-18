Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
829 Services Icons

icon set 829 rebrand creative clever linework illustration design dan fleming brand identity
As the 829 rebrand continues to take shape, here is a peek at the icons that form our 6 main service areas. I hope you like them!

They represent: RESEARCH & STRATEGY | UX & CREATIVE | SYSTEMS & PROGRAMMING | VIRTUAL TOURS & MEDIA | CAMPAIGNS & SOCIAL MEDIA | REPORTING & TRAINING

