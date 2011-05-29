Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

The Fabulous Night Panther

Here's a slice of the new piece for the Zoo show, "The Fabulous Night Panther". The name's taken from a translation of an Algonquin word & was too awesome to pass up when I found it. I was planning on doing some elaborate work on this piece, but I'm having second thoughts - it's almost looking finished to me... what does anyone else think? Maybe embellish the "panther" a bit?

Posted on May 29, 2011
