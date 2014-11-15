Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brûn van der Horst

Planetary Adventures: Amethyst of Life

Brûn van der Horst
Brûn van der Horst
  • Save
Planetary Adventures: Amethyst of Life logo planetary adventures amethyst of life amethyst game app store app 8bit
Download color palette

Planetary Adventures: Amethyst of Life.
With my first team for the Game Design & Development Minor I'm doing, we made this game. It's only a sort of beta right now, but you can check it out here: https://itunes.apple.com/app/planetary-adventures-amethyst/id932743665?len&mt=8

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2014
Brûn van der Horst
Brûn van der Horst

More by Brûn van der Horst

View profile
    • Like