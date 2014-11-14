Ashe

Lantern Admin App
This was a design for an iPad app for customers of Lantern (A product by Inner Geek) so that they could view analytics and manage content on the go!

Made with love for the Inner Geek team.

Posted on Nov 14, 2014
Self-proclaimed messy minimalist.

