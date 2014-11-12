Nigel Sussman

Skateboard sticker sketch 2

Nigel Sussman
Nigel Sussman
Hire Me
  • Save
Skateboard sticker sketch 2 isometric drawing illustration skateboard sk8 deck tools machine wood line pen wacom
Download color palette

Pre-color detail of Sticker design for 2ndShot.ca

View all tags
Posted on Nov 12, 2014
Nigel Sussman
Nigel Sussman
hand-made isometric illustrations & murals
Hire Me

More by Nigel Sussman

View profile
    • Like