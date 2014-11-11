Vitaly Rubtsov

Free Kitchen Tools Icon Set

Free Kitchen Tools Icon Set ios stroke outline vector icons kitchen appliances cooking freebie free
Hi, dribbblers! I've got tired of endless quest of finding nice icons, so I plan to make my own big set of them. Here is the first free part - 40 Kitchen Tools Icons. Made in Adobe Illustrator. All strokes. PSD and AI attached.

Enjoy, and stay tuned for more!

Sorry for re-upload, had to fix a few things.

Posted on Nov 11, 2014
Interaction & visual designer
