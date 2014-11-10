Johnny Waterman

Medal Glitch Animation

Johnny Waterman
Johnny Waterman
  • Save
Medal Glitch Animation metal medal futuristic glitch icon gold ui interface art
Download color palette

I created the glitch animation template for when you earn medals in multiplayer. The icon itself was made by one of our fantastic UI Artists here, Helen Lee.

Simple animation using After Effects and the Data Glitch plugin on the point cloud version of a blank medal I created.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2014
Johnny Waterman
Johnny Waterman

More by Johnny Waterman

View profile
    • Like