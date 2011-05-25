Vjeko Sumic March History 1893

Vjeko Sumić

This poster is to be exhibited on Mikser festival in Belgrade (May 2011) with the Designed.rs organization that will feature works from their High 5 section. The Poster is an representation of an event occurred on March in the 1893, the first test ever conducted of a radio waves by Nikola Tesla. There will follow a series of works illustrated on the theme of influential history events, named .

Posted on May 25, 2011
