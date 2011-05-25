Aaron Martin

iPad App Icon Progress

iPad App Icon Progress ipad app icon
Download color palette

Went with a single staple, but didn't use it on the smaller versions of the icons. It seemed to clutter things up too much.

Rebound of
iPad App Icon
Posted on May 25, 2011
