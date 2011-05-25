Portfolio Peek

Brekk Bockrath

My new portfolio site shall have a business stylesheet which is clean and professional, and a playful stylesheet, which may look like this.

Thanks to Alex Sheldon and the folks at Lost Type Co-op, and [edit:] the wonderful Matts of Bearded Studio for some of the typefaces

Posted on May 25, 2011
