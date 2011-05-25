Joshua Geiger

Vector Bobber - In Process

Vectorizing a bobber motorcycle and figured I would post process. I'm having a problem with Outline View for a Single Layer so workflow is kinda difficult. What's done? Forks, Tank, Oil Tank, Backbone

Posted on May 25, 2011
