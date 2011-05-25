Jon Heslop

Yearbook Pre Order

Jon Heslop
Jon Heslop
  • Save
Yearbook Pre Order helvetica form checkbox submit ff tisa lorem ipsum white space css3 white
Download color palette

Finally got the yearbook form right.

Used .checkbox:checked + label {} adjacent selector to get the labels to change colour too, felt like a CSS ninja for a second.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2011
Jon Heslop
Jon Heslop

More by Jon Heslop

View profile
    • Like