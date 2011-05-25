Jon Contino

Light in August

Light in August lettering
Part of a series of cover designs I worked on with John Gall to refresh the William Faulkner series. The are twenty in all and the first six are available on Amazon now. http://amzn.to/ji0qqB

Posted on May 25, 2011
