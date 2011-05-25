Brekk Bockrath

Traceur 2

Traceur 2 typography white blue green hand-drawn
A vectored version of the earlier sketch — but I'm not sure I like it.

Are the 'T' or the first 'r' readable enough?

Comments welcome.

Rebound of
Traceur sketch
By Brekk Bockrath
Posted on May 25, 2011
