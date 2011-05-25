Den Brooks

Corners "Street"

Den Brooks
Den Brooks
  • Save
Corners "Street" isometric corners corner street cube vespa mini brooks
Download color palette

So keep moving with this stuff. Last time somebody talking about street corner, and here we go )

Bigger http://farm6.static.flickr.com/5228/5758500956_1e9f797784_o.jpg

And alternative "night" version is coming!

89a05ebf99b2d6a8c8d60c64c22ee80d
Rebound of
Living Cube 1.0
By Den Brooks
View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2011
Den Brooks
Den Brooks

More by Den Brooks

View profile
    • Like