»Ghosts Of The Mountain«

»Ghosts Of The Mountain« illustration characters forest gnome tree brown gray blue red vector structure burton
Idea sketch of a graphic theme for POP materials for BURTON. Not selected by them finally.

Posted on May 25, 2011
