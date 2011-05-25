Viktor Engborg

One page design

Viktor Engborg
Viktor Engborg
Hire Me
  • Save
One page design layers sections typography graphic one-page
Download color palette

Finally time to Dribbble again. Here's a few different crops from an upcoming huge one page design. I'll give you 120 000 pixels from a 12 073 470 px document.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2011
Viktor Engborg
Viktor Engborg
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Viktor Engborg

View profile
    • Like