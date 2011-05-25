Rude

Player UI

Rude
Rude
  • Save
Player UI player ui switch interface
Download color palette

Part of an UI we're working on at Mortensen. Credits to @miguel_eedl who has built the 100% of the interface with me taking charge of the fine tuning.

Comments appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2011
Rude
Rude

More by Rude

View profile
    • Like