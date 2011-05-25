Pontus Johansson

Search local businesses

Pontus Johansson
Pontus Johansson
  • Save
Search local businesses app web gui interface ui controls map brown orange populate real estate slider
Download color palette

And here's another shot of the web app we are designing.

In this view you can search and browse local businesses by the sort of service/product they're offering. Say you're dying for some chinese food, you just type "chinese food in [town/borough/district]" and the system will recognize the keywords and match those against the filters in the sidebar. The user can also change the filter manually in the sidebar if he/she prefer not to type.

The goal is for this to be a fast and easy way to find what you're looking for simply by typing in natural language.

8aab54d5a2c7d3347825e7a333301bef
Rebound of
Real Estate listings - Results and Sorting
By Pontus Johansson
View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2011
Pontus Johansson
Pontus Johansson

More by Pontus Johansson

View profile
    • Like