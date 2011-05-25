Search local businesses

And here's another shot of the web app we are designing.

In this view you can search and browse local businesses by the sort of service/product they're offering. Say you're dying for some chinese food, you just type "chinese food in [town/borough/district]" and the system will recognize the keywords and match those against the filters in the sidebar. The user can also change the filter manually in the sidebar if he/she prefer not to type.

The goal is for this to be a fast and easy way to find what you're looking for simply by typing in natural language.