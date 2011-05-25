Pedja Rusic

Box

Pedja Rusic
Pedja Rusic
  • Save
Box vagina is back
Download color palette

wip still gonna see what Unicef has to say :)

Mainly inspired by this amazing guy http://dribbble.com/creeze

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2011
Pedja Rusic
Pedja Rusic
tipsypixel [dot] com

More by Pedja Rusic

View profile
    • Like