Tab'ilicious Icons

Tab'ilicious Icons tabbar icons ios ipad iphone texture blue tv radio settings noise
These are the tabbar icons I'm using on my new project.
Acitve & inactive state.
They are bigger than the generic icons-size -> 'CAUZE I'LL BE USING A SPECIAL TABBAR :)

Posted on May 25, 2011
