Jellyfish Background

Jellyfish Background yootheme illustration jellyfish theme themes
Created with several layers for a website theme: The colored layer moves in a loop behind the transparent jellyfish layer. The result is a beautifull sparkling animation. See here.

Posted on May 25, 2011
