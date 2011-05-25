Mattias Lundin

Ica Banken

The finished illustration for swedish Ica Banken. They choose to not use the custom type I made. The whole Facebook page with more design I did for this project can be found here: http://www.facebook.com/icabanken
If you add their "kundradio" to your account you can play around with some pretty cool features. Swedish only though...

Posted on May 25, 2011
