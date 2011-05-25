Floris Voorveld

GUS Follow-up

Floris Voorveld
Floris Voorveld
  • Save
GUS Follow-up logo icon character red gus custom 186 425 transport movement
Download color palette

Client likes 2 & 3 so I'm exploring the stationery/branding possibilities. They're a transport company, hence the background.

4a23b679418464b922c974cb480d7e57
Rebound of
GUS 3
By Floris Voorveld
View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2011
Floris Voorveld
Floris Voorveld

More by Floris Voorveld

View profile
    • Like