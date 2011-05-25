Eryk Pastwa

FT Editor / Skins

Eryk Pastwa
Eryk Pastwa
Hire Me
  • Save
FT Editor / Skins app ui gray application web furniture editor skins floor plan
Download color palette

And few skins I made for restaurant's layout editor...

Ft 02
Rebound of
FT Editor
By Eryk Pastwa
View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2011
Eryk Pastwa
Eryk Pastwa
UX/UI Leader. Consultancy, Research, and Design.
Hire Me

More by Eryk Pastwa

View profile
    • Like