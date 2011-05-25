Dave Gamache

My Favorite Design Quote

Dave Gamache
Dave Gamache
  • Save
My Favorite Design Quote frank chimero quote octopus typography
Download color palette

I try to keep this quote top of mind whenever I'm designing. If you're awesome you should rebound with your favorite design quote.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2011
Dave Gamache
Dave Gamache

More by Dave Gamache

View profile
    • Like