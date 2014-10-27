YOPPS

Multi-lined font typography font typeface music vibrations rhythm title graphic design lines sound multi-lined
As huge fans of typography we've been really inspired by creating an authentic visual around music vibrations. This project was a concept for the events made by Sounderbox, in partnership with global brands.
The result is pretty stunning and we're proud of it!

Check the full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/17733763/Sounderbox-Brand-identity

