MadeByStudioJQ

EVER WONDER™ // SEA

MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
  • Save
EVER WONDER™ // SEA ocean green sea web branding texture logo vector icon icons grid
Download color palette

Further development of the landing page design for the SEA section.
Including ocean locations and a hero quote.

Just wanting to keep things clean, let the quote and imagery do all the talking.

Full size in attachments and the development of the project below:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/20351173/EVER-WONDER-Branding

Designed at STUDIOJQ©

Everwonder land web shot
Rebound of
EVER WONDER™ // LAND
By MadeByStudioJQ
View all tags
Posted on Oct 27, 2014
MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ

More by MadeByStudioJQ

View profile
    • Like