Transport Day

Transport Day logo branding symbol mark wheel transportation event sunrise
Unpublished concept for an event about transportation.

A day to rethink land transport is reflected in the two halves of the logo. The upper half features a rising sun to symbolize the future while the bottom half is a wheel to symbolize transportation.

Posted on Oct 27, 2014
