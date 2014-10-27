Geanya

Weibo for Apple Watch

Weibo for Apple Watch ui gif demo interaction design framerjs
Hi, guys. I'm glad to show you my latest work, a concept design about Weibo on Apple Watch. I designed this demo with FramerJS. you can click here to try this demo. And click here to watch the video. Hope you like it!

Posted on Oct 27, 2014
