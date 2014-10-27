William Li

19º - The Cloud Solution Architects (Long Shadow Version)

19º - The Cloud Solution Architects (Long Shadow Version)
possible logo for my company 19 Degrees, a web and mobile development design agency based in Hong Kong and Australia. We design & craft innovative solutions. https://19degrees.io

19º - The Cloud Solution Architects
By William Li
Posted on Oct 27, 2014
