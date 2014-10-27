Tim Weakland

St Tote Bags

Tim Weakland
Tim Weakland
  • Save
St Tote Bags typography illustration tote tote bag screen print design week bags tim weakland sincerely truman portland
Download color palette

I helped design and screen print a few totes with some kick ass Truman peeps the other night for #dwpdx #designweekportland. Thanks to Dillon Lawrence, Jenn VanZanten and Rachel Silva! Killed it!

Details:
http://timweakland.tumblr.com

Tim Weakland
Tim Weakland

More by Tim Weakland

View profile
    • Like